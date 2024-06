Romania Records a New Decline in Packaging Waste Recycling

Romania Records a New Decline in Packaging Waste Recycling. Romania continues to face major challenges in managing and recycling packaging waste, with the latest data showing that the country has recycled only 38.31% of packaging waste, marking a decline of 1.56 percentage points, in line with information put together by the National Institute of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]