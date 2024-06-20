Competition Council: Digi Wants Prepaid Users, Radio Spectrum, Tower And Equipment Network From Telekom Mobile

Competition Council: Digi Wants Prepaid Users, Radio Spectrum, Tower And Equipment Network From Telekom Mobile. Digi Romania (RCS&RDS) Group plans to buy the prepaid user base from Telekom Romania, along with the „radio spectrum (the licenses bought from communications market regulator ANCOM to use the radio spectrum i.e.), the entire radio network with the towers and equipment”, while the rest of the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]