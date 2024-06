Tech-Con Industry Romania Relocates Offices And Warehouse To VLPark Bucharest West

Tech-Con Industry Romania, a member of the Tech-Con Group, a leading player in the automation market, has relocated its offices and warehouse to VLPark Bucharest West, where it leased a space of approximately 2,500 square meters.