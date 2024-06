New Car Registrations In Romania Up 14.7% YoY To 15,643 Units In May 2024



New car registrations in Romania advanced 14.7% in May 2024 against the same period of 2023, to 15,643 units, data from the Romanian and European associations ACAROM and ACEA showed on June 20.