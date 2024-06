STC Partners Secures EUR10M Financing From Banca Transilvania For Expansion Of Realty Project In Bucharest

STC Partners Secures EUR10M Financing From Banca Transilvania For Expansion Of Realty Project In Bucharest. Real estate developer STC Partners has obtained EUR10 million financing from lender Banca Transilvania for the development of Phase II of the residential compound Quartier Azuga, located near the Tei area in capital city Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]