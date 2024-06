Visual Fan Set To Distribute RON4M Dividends, At 4% Yield

Visual Fan Set To Distribute RON4M Dividends, At 4% Yield. Electronic device maker Visual Fan (ALW.RO), owner of Allview brand, is calling shareholders for July 26 to approve the distribution of dividends from the company's 2023 undistributed profit, as per a stock market report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]