Intrakat: From 2025 On We’ll Be Very Interested In Investing In Energy Projects



Intrakat, the Greek group that bought builder Aktor, has energy projects, as well, in its investment plan for the Romanian market. The entry of the PPC Group in Romania, following takeover of Enel’s operations may, bring involvement of Intrakat in energy projects.