Amdaris Romania's 2023 Turnover Overshoots RON61M Mark, Up 57% YoY

Amdaris Romania, which provides software development services, dedicated support for web products and strategic consultancy, ended 2023 with a turnover of over RON61.8 million (EUR12.4 million), up 57% from a turnover of over RON39.4 million (EUR7.9 million) reported in 2022, in line with data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]