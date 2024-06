Agroland Business System Plans RON10M Bond Issue

Agroland Business System Plans RON10M Bond Issue. Agroland Business System (AG.RO), a Romanian retail, agriculture and food group, which owns the largest farming supplies retail chain in the country, is considering a RON10 million (EUR2 million) bond issue on the Bucharest Stock Exchange but not a capital increase, in order to implement its (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]