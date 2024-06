Romania's Central Bank Unveils Official Ranking Of Ten Largest Banks In 2023

The official ranking of the ten largest banks in Romania in 2023, published by the country's national bank BNR in the annual report for 2023, lists Banca Transilvania as leader last year, being followed by Banca Comerciala Romana (2nd place), and by state-run CEC Bank (3rd spot). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]