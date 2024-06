Euro Auto Plastic Systems Overshoots EUR100M Turnover Mark In 2023

Euro Auto Plastic Systems Overshoots EUR100M Turnover Mark In 2023. Euro Auto Plastic Systems, the local subsidiary of French-held Faurecia, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON494.9 million (over EUR100 million), up nearly 8% on the year, according to calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]