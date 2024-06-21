Export of Ukrainian grains through Romania's Constanta port plunges as operations resume in Odesa

Export of Ukrainian grains through Romania's Constanta port plunges as operations resume in Odesa. The export of cereals from Ukraine through the Romanian port of Constanta plunged by 44% y/y to 3.5 million tonnes in January-May, as Ukraine resumed operations at its Odesa port, G4media.ro reported. In 2022, Ukrainian grain exports through Constanta, virtually nonexistent before the war, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]