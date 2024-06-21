 
June 21, 2024

Continental invests EUR 45 mln in new production module at its factory in Romania's Sibiu
German group Continental announced it would invest EUR 45 million in developing a new production unit at its factory in Sibiu, central Romania. The project will be partly financed by a government grant under the scheme dedicated to investments with a major impact on the country's economy. (...)

