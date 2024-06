Donalam Ends 2023 with 10% Higher Turnover, at RON812M

Donalam Ends 2023 with 10% Higher Turnover, at RON812M. Donalam, a member of Italy’s AFV Beltrame Group, one of the largest producers of steel bars and special steels in Europe, in 2023 generated RON812 million turnover, up almost 10% from 2022, in line with Finance Ministry data and ZF calculations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]