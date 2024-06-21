Romania Moves To EU Minimum WageThe Government has approved the law on setting the EU adequate minimum wage. The bill will go to Romania’s Parliament next for expedited adoption, the Labor Ministry said.
"Namaste India" Festival returns to Bucharest at the Botanical GardenThe "Namaste India" Festival returns with its 15th edition, taking place from June 28 to 30 at the Botanical Garden in Bucharest. Over 50 events celebrating the richness and diversity of Indian traditions will take place daily from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Dance performances, concerts, book (...)