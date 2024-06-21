Red alert-level heatwave hits southern Romania, causing traffic restrictions and drought

Red alert-level heatwave hits southern Romania, causing traffic restrictions and drought. Meteorologists issued a red alert for heatwave that will cover almost all of southern Romania, including Bucharest, this weekend. Temperatures will reach 38-39 degrees Celsius, which will prolong traffic restrictions and cause delays for trains. At the same time, the high temperatures also (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]