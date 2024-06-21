Auchan expands hyper discount format and launches automated supermarkets in Romania

Auchan expands hyper discount format and launches automated supermarkets in Romania. French retailer Auchan keeps expanding the ATAC discount hypermarket format in Romania, with different price levels depending on the quantity purchased, launching a new ATAC Hiper Discount store in Târgu Mure?, Profit.ro reported. Separately, it is preparing to launch fully automated