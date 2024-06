Romanian appointed to head Pull & Bear brand globally

Romanian appointed to head Pull & Bear brand globally. The Spanish group Inditex, the world's largest clothing retailer, has appointed Romanian Lucian Doroban?u as the global business coordinator for its Pull & Bear brand. Inditex owns the Pull & Bear brand, as well as Zara, Bershka, Massimo Dutti, and Stradivarius. Lucian Doroban?u has (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]