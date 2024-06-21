Volodymyr Zelensky grateful for Romania’s decision to donate Patriot system to Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted on social media to Romania's decision to donate a Patriot missile system to Ukraine, saying he is 'grateful' for this support that "strengthens security not only in Ukraine, but throughout our region and Europe."