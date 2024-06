“Namaste India” Festival returns to Bucharest at the Botanical Garden

“Namaste India” Festival returns to Bucharest at the Botanical Garden. The "Namaste India" Festival returns with its 15th edition, taking place from June 28 to 30 at the Botanical Garden in Bucharest. Over 50 events celebrating the richness and diversity of Indian traditions will take place daily from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Dance performances, concerts, book (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]