President of the Romanian Cultural Institute becomes head of EU network of national cultural institutes. The president of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), Liviu Jicman, took on the role of President of EUNIC – European Union National Institutes for Culture during the General Assembly held in Bucharest on June 19-20, 2024. EUNIC is the network of national cultural institutes from EU member (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]