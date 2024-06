Conpet Ploiesti Signs RON105M Oil Transport Contract With OMV Petrom

Conpet Ploiesti Signs RON105M Oil Transport Contract With OMV Petrom. State-run Conpet Ploiesti (COTE.RO), a provider of specialized oil transportation services via pipelines and rail tank cars, which supplies refineries with oil and related products, has signed a transport contract worth RON104.8 million with OMV Petrom (SNP.RO). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]