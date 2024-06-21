Vancouver City Hall proclaims June 24 as the Universal Day of the Traditional Romanian Blouse

The city of Vancouver, in western Canada, recently proclaimed June 24 as the Universal Day of the Traditional Romanian Blouse. On June 20, during a ceremony at the Vancouver City Hall, deputy mayor Lenny Zhou handed a Proclamation to Gabriel Rotaru, the Consul General of Romania. This (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]