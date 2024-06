Wizz Air Moves Three Flights From Bucharest To Baneasa International Airport

Wizz Air Moves Three Flights From Bucharest To Baneasa International Airport. Wizz Air will relocate the flights from Bucharest to Seville, Madrid and Malaga temporarily from the Otopeni Airport to the Aurel Vlaicu (Baneasa) International Airport between July 9 and September 23, the airline announced. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]