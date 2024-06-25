Fugitive Paul Philippe of Romania to be extradited by MaltaThe court of first instance in Malta decided to extradite Paul-Philippe of Romania, sentenced to three years and four months of jail in Romania for buying influence and complicity in the abuse of office, according to justice minister Alina Gorghiu. Malta previously refused the extradition (...)
Romania's fluid electoral calendar again in limboRomania’s ruling coalition failed to agree on the date of the presidential elections during its June 25 meeting, with a new round of consultations scheduled on June 29, according to RFI. The Liberals (PNL), whose leader Nicolae Ciuca took a headstart in the electoral campaign, would prefer to (...)
Turkey's Margun Enerji plans 150MWp in PV parks in RomaniaMargun Enerji of Turkey recently opened a subsidiary in Romania, Margun Romania Climatech, in order to develop a solar power plant project with a capacity of 150 MW, according to Economica.net. The newly established company is owned by a subsidiary of Margun Enerji from the Netherlands, (...)
EC revises downward crop forecast for RomaniaThe European Commission revised the forecast for the winter crops’ yields in Romania downward, while summer crops are expected to be impacted in the southern parts of the country, according to Economica.net. The latest forecast of the European Commission indicates a decrease in yields per (...)
Romanian tax experts rally against e-VAT regulationsAssociations of accountants in Romania and members of dedicated Facebook groups are joining forces to organise on July 8 a rally towards the headquarters of the tax collection agency ANAF and the Ministry of Finance to protest against the precipitated enforcement of the e-VAT regulations by (...)