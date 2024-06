Furniture Maker Polipol Sees Profit Rise 2.5 Times in 2023 YOY

Furniture Maker Polipol Sees Profit Rise 2.5 Times in 2023 YOY. Upholstered furniture manufacturer Polipol, owned by the German group of the same name, in 2023 generated net profit of RON10.2 million (over EUR2 million), 2.5 times higher than in 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]