Beko Romania Reports RON3.4B Turnover in 2023, Down 10% from 2022, Switches to Profit. Beko Romania, the former Arctic, the largest electrical home appliances producer locally, for 2023 reported turnover worth RON3.4 billion (EUR685 million), around 10% lower than in 2022. However, the company switched to profit, of RON96 million (EUR20 million), after two years in the red. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]