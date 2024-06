Pharmacy Network Myosotis Hits RON385M Turnover in 2023, Up 22% YOY

Pharmacy Network Myosotis Hits RON385M Turnover in 2023, Up 22% YOY. Myosotis brand, which has 146 pharmacies across several counties, reached RON385 million turnover in 2023, a figure comprising three companies the pharma retailer operates. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]