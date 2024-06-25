EC insists Romania should further tighten the regulations on microenterprises

EC insists Romania should further tighten the regulations on microenterprises. The European Commission (EC) drafted a new letter with observations regarding Romania’s third disbursement request under the Resilience Facility, in which the biggest point of divergence is represented by the micro-enterprise regime, according to Profit.ro. Romania’s authorities still expect (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]