Romania's finance minister, Marcel Bolos, announced in a Facebook post that the e-VAT regulations, aimed at fighting tax evasion, will be enforced as of August 1 - prompting concerns among accountants who claim that the bill was not properly discussed in advance and may cause bottlenecks.