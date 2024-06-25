Romanian PM's advisor confirms 5%-of-GDP deficit target for 2024, no tax hike next year

Romanian PM's advisor confirms 5%-of-GDP deficit target for 2024, no tax hike next year. Florin Sp?taru, an adviser in the chancellery of Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu and former minister of economy, speaking for B1 TV, rejected the European Commission's fiscal slippage concerns and assured that the public deficit would remain close to the 5%-of-GDP target this year. He (...)