Romania’s opposition party lost opportunity to bring back Nicusor Dan

Romania’s opposition party lost opportunity to bring back Nicusor Dan. One of Romania’s two major opposition parties, Save Romania Union (USR), is electing new leadership, but none of the candidates in the race is likely to bring it back to its roots like the founder of Save Bucharest Union could have. Cristian Seidler, one of the two frontrunners in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]