Chinese investors indirectly take over Romanian aluminum parts manufacturer
Jun 25, 2024
Romanian company Alu Menziken, which specialized in producing semi-finished products and components made from aluminum – part of the Montana group founded by the Austrian entrepreneur Michael Tojner – was bought beside the entire group by the Chinese group Inner Mongolia Mengtai Group, (...)
