Regional and local factors push up spot electricity price above EUR 400 per MWh in Romania. A recent blackout in the Western Balkans states, the heatwave, and the nuclear plant Nuclearelectriva operating only one of its reactors pushed up the average electricity price on Romania’s day-ahead market (DAM) above EUR 200 per MWh for the delivery day June 25. The hourly price peaked above (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]