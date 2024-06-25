FF Ventures plans 1000 MW of solar and energy storage projects in Romania

FF Ventures plans 1000 MW of solar and energy storage projects in Romania. Renewable energy company FF Ventures has announced its official entry into the Romanian market, where it plans to develop 500 MW of solar projects and 500 MW of energy storage projects over the next three years. The company plans to develop its own portfolio of greenfield projects, but it is (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]