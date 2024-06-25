BBC feature looks inside Romanian village set to become largest NATO airbase in Europe

BBC feature looks inside Romanian village set to become largest NATO airbase in Europe. BBC has recently published a feature about the Mihail Kog?lniceanu base in Constan?a county, Romania, which is set to become the largest NATO airbase in Europe, "bigger even than Ramstein in Germany." Named after the village nearby, the military facility is located close to the Black Sea coast (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]