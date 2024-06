José Alberto Chueca Val to take over as CEO of Lidl Romania

José Alberto Chueca Val to take over as CEO of Lidl Romania. José Alberto Chueca Val will take over as CEO of Lidl Romania starting in September of this year, the retailer announced. He is taking over from Marco Giudici, who will hold a strategic role in the group’s international acquisitions team. Alberto Chueca has worked in both the financial-legal (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]