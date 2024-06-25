 
June 25, 2024

Indian films win top awards at Romania’s 2024 Transilvania Film Festival
Jun 25, 2024

Indian films win top awards at Romania’s 2024 Transilvania Film Festival.

The 23rd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival (TIFF) in Romania's Cluj-Napoca announced its winners this past weekend, with Indian films winning the top awards. The Transilvania Trophy, worth EUR 10,000, went to the Indian film Girls Will Be Girls, the debut of director (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Fugitive Paul Philippe of Romania to be extradited by Malta The court of first instance in Malta decided to extradite Paul-Philippe of Romania, sentenced to three years and four months of jail in Romania for buying influence and complicity in the abuse of office, according to justice minister Alina Gorghiu. Malta previously refused the extradition (...)

Romania's fluid electoral calendar again in limbo Romania’s ruling coalition failed to agree on the date of the presidential elections during its June 25 meeting, with a new round of consultations scheduled on June 29, according to RFI. The Liberals (PNL), whose leader Nicolae Ciuca took a headstart in the electoral campaign, would prefer to (...)

EY Attractiveness Survey Romania shows investors attracted by grants, mild taxation Romania firmly maintains its resilient market position despite a 13% decline in the number of foreign direct investment projects (from 69 to 60) in 2023, capturing the confidence of investors who still see its potential, EY concluded following its Attractiveness Survey conducted in the first (...)

Turkey's Margun Enerji plans 150MWp in PV parks in Romania Margun Enerji of Turkey recently opened a subsidiary in Romania, Margun Romania Climatech, in order to develop a solar power plant project with a capacity of 150 MW, according to Economica.net. The newly established company is owned by a subsidiary of Margun Enerji from the Netherlands, (...)

EC revises downward crop forecast for Romania The European Commission revised the forecast for the winter crops’ yields in Romania downward, while summer crops are expected to be impacted in the southern parts of the country, according to Economica.net. The latest forecast of the European Commission indicates a decrease in yields per (...)

Romanian tax experts criticise B2C e-Invoice envisaged for enforcement in January 2025 The Organization of Women Entrepreneurs within the General Union of Industrialists in Romania (OFA UGIR) requests the government to abrogate the emergency ordinances 69/2024 endorsed on June 21 regarding the implementation of mandatory e-Invoice mechanism for B2C deliveries (centralised (...)

Romanian tax experts rally against e-VAT regulations Associations of accountants in Romania and members of dedicated Facebook groups are joining forces to organise on July 8 a rally towards the headquarters of the tax collection agency ANAF and the Ministry of Finance to protest against the precipitated enforcement of the e-VAT regulations by (...)

 


