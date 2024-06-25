Ministry of Culture in talks with Louis Vuitton to highlight Romanian artisans after traditional blouse incident

Ministry of Culture in talks with Louis Vuitton to highlight Romanian artisans after traditional blouse incident. Romania’s Ministry of Culture announced that it has initiated a dialogue with representatives of the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy group, focusing on a series of events and exhibitions that aim to globally highlight Romanian artisans and craftspeople. The talks are taking place after the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]