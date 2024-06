Primark expands to western Romania with a store in Timi?oara

Primark expands to western Romania with a store in Timi?oara. Fashion retailer Primark announced the opening date of its third store in Romania and the first in the western part of the country. Located in Iulius Town Timi?oara, the new location is set to welcome its first customers on August 7. Primark Timi?oara will span 3,200 square metres on the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]