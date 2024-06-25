Romania’s men’s sabre team secures silver medal at European Fencing Championships in Basel

Romania's men's sabre team secures silver medal at European Fencing Championships in Basel. The Romanian men's sabre team won the silver medal at the European Fencing Championships in Basel on Sunday, June 23. The team consisting of R?zvan Ursachi, Vlad Covaliu, Radu Ni?u, and Matei Cîdu, defeated Switzerland, 45-13, and Italy, 45-37, qualifying for the semifinals, where they (...)