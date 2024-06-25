Downtown Bucharest avenue hosts international street theater as part of Open Streets event

Downtown Bucharest avenue hosts international street theater as part of Open Streets event. Calea Victoriei avenue in downtown in Bucharest will host an international street theater event on the weekend of June 29-30. International artists from Italy, France, and Spain will perform as part of the 'Open Streets, Bucharest – Urban Promenade' project, offering an electrifying summer (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]