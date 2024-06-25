Instant Factoring becomes first factoring company in Romania to receive funding from the European Investment Fund



Instant Factoring has become the first fintech financial institution and factoring company in Romania to benefit from financing from the European Investment Fund (EIF) after signing a RON 5 million (EUR 1 million) subordinated loan agreement. EIF representatives conducted direct meetings with (...)