Transelectrica Gets EUR64M Via Modernization Fund For 400 kV Overhead Electric Line

Transelectrica Gets EUR64M Via Modernization Fund For 400 kV Overhead Electric Line. National grid company Transelectrica (TEL.RO) has secured EUR64 million non-repayable funding from the Modernization Fund, the company announced in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]