Former Kaufland Romania CEO Adrian Viman Reports Owning 5% In BRK Financial Group Via Princeton Investments. Princeton Investments SRL, equally held by Vasile Adrian Viman (former Kaufland Romania CEO) and Claudiu Viman, according to termene.ro, reported overshooting the 5% stake mark in BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO) to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]