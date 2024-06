University Of Medicine And Pharmacy Of Iasi Gets EUR35.4M Loan From EIB

University Of Medicine And Pharmacy Of Iasi Gets EUR35.4M Loan From EIB. Romania’s Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Iasi (UMF Iasi) is borrowing EUR35.4 milion from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to refurbish and upgrade campus buildings. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]