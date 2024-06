Fugitive Paul Philippe of Romania to be extradited by Malta

Fugitive Paul Philippe of Romania to be extradited by Malta. The court of first instance in Malta decided to extradite Paul-Philippe of Romania, sentenced to three years and four months of jail in Romania for buying influence and complicity in the abuse of office, according to justice minister Alina Gorghiu. Malta previously refused the extradition (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]