Romania’s fluid electoral calendar again in limbo

Romania’s fluid electoral calendar again in limbo. Romania’s ruling coalition failed to agree on the date of the presidential elections during its June 25 meeting, with a new round of consultations scheduled on June 29, according to RFI. The Liberals (PNL), whose leader Nicolae Ciuca took a headstart in the electoral campaign, would prefer to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]