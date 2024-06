All Romania Subsidiaries of Giants Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia Networks Saw Turnover Slide in 2023

Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia Networks, three of the largest global producers of equipment and services suppliers for the telecom industry, reported declining turnovers in Romania for 2023.