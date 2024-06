Minifarm Pharmacy Chain Reports RON380M Turnover in 2023, Up 19% YOY

Minifarm Pharmacy Chain Reports RON380M Turnover in 2023, Up 19% YOY. Minifarm pharmacy chain, with units in Tulcea and Constanta counties and in Bucharest, ended 2023 with RON380.5 million turnover, up 19% from 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]